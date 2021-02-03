Golden Globes 2021 Nominations Are Announced

Here are the nominations for the major categories.

Best motion picture, drama, 'The Father' 'Mank' 'Nomadland' 'Promising Young Woman' 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'.

Best actress in a motion picture, drama , Viola Davis, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Andra Day, 'The United States vs.

Billie Holiday' Vanessa Kirby, 'Pieces of a Woman' Frances McDormand, 'Nomadland' Carey Mulligan, 'Promising Young Woman'.

Best actor in a motion picture, drama, Riz Ahmed, 'Sound of Metal' Chadwick Boseman, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Anthony Hopkins, 'The Father' Gary Oldman, 'Mank' Tahar Rahim, 'The Mauritanian'.

Best motion picture, musical or comedy, 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' 'Hamilton' 'Music' 'Palm Springs' 'The Prom'.

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy, Maria Bakalova, 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' Kate Hudson, 'Music' Michelle Pfeiffer, 'French Exit' Rosamund Pike, 'I Care a Lot' Anya Taylor-Joy, 'Emma'.

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy, Sacha Baron Cohen, 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' James Corden, 'The Prom' Lin-Manuel Miranda, 'Hamilton' Dev Patel, 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' Andy Samberg, 'Palm Springs'.

Best TV series, drama, 'The Crown' 'Ozark' 'Lovecraft Country' 'The Mandalorian' 'Ratched'.

Best actress in a TV series, drama, Olivia Colman, 'The Crown' Jodie Comer, 'Killing Eve' Emma Corrin, 'The Crown' Laura Linney, 'Ozark' Sarah Paulson, 'Ratched'.

Best actor in a TV series, drama, Jason Bateman, 'Ozark' Matthew Rhys, 'Perry Mason' Josh O'Connor, 'The Crown' Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul' Al Pacino, 'Hunters'.

Best TV series, musical or comedy, 'Ted Lasso' 'Schitt's Creek' 'The Flight Attendant' 'The Great' 'Emily in Paris'.

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy, Lily Collins, 'Emily in Paris' Kaley Cuoco, 'The Flight Attendant' Elle Fanning, 'The Great' Jane Levy, 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Catherine O'Hara, 'Schitt's Creek'.

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy, Don Cheadle, 'Black Monday' Nicholas Hoult, 'The Great' Eugene Levy, 'Schitt's Creek' Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso' Ramy Youssef, 'Ramy'