This Dancer Used 14 Days In A New Zealand Quarantine Hotel As A Creative Outlet

Dance Artist Alana Yee, who performs as Mega Pash Action, spent 14 days at quarantine hotel The Crowne Plaza in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The performer used the time to be creative making fun and artistic videos including a series called ‘Bed Studies’.

Yee also documented working out everyday doing HIIT, ballet barre, yoga and house dance, along with improvising dance movement in the exercise courtyard outside when allowed outside.