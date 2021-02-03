Master Chef Martin Yan talks Lunar New Year traditions

Martin Yan, a Master Chef and legendary television host of over 3,000 cooking shows around the world prepare one of his special Lunar New Year dish with ABC7’s Dion Lim.“Today we’re going to do something very traditional, very authentic…a lettuce cup”, Yan explains, “it’s fresh, it’s contemporary and it’s healthy”.As he prepares the dish, Yan also discusses the symbolism of Lunar New Year dishes like noodles with meatballs.

“A noodle is long-lasting and long-lasting happiness, log lasting friendship, long-lasting good fortune, and good health”, Yan says, “so a meatball is nice and round.

Round means infinity, is never-ending… that’s another symbolism”.Yan then points to a bowl full of colorful citrus fr...