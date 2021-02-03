CDC Director Says Schools Can Safely Reopen Without Teachers Being Vaccinated

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky made the remarks Wednesday during a White House COVID-19 press briefing.

There is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, via White House press briefing.

Though the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to include teachers in the next round of vaccine recipients.

It may take a while for them to get vaccinated as officials strive to increase distribution.

Last month, the CDC published a study which found little evidence of coronavirus spreading throughout U.S. schools if proper precautions were taken.

Biden's COVID-19 czar, Jeff Zients, reaffirmed Wednesday that the president wants schools to "reopen and to stay open," urging Congress to pass his COVID rescue plan.

That means every school has the equipment and the resources to open safely... not just private schools or schools in wealthy areas but all schools, Jeff Zients, President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 czar, via statement