Cosmic Sin Movie (2021) - Frank Grillo, Bruce Willis, Johnny Messner

Cosmic Sin Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Seven rogue soldiers launch a preemptive strike against a newly discovered alien civilization in the hopes of ending an interstellar war before it starts.

Directed by Edward Drake starring Frank Grillo, Bruce Willis, Johnny Messner, Brandon Thomas Lee, Corey Large, Perry Reeves, C.J.

Perry, Lochlyn Munro, Costas Mandylor, Luke Wilson, Adelaide Kane release date March 12, 2021 (in theaters and on VOD/Digital)