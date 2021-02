All Publix vaccine reservations are full at this time.

MEDICAL BUILDING COULD HAPPENTWO YEARS AFTER THAT.

IN CCRLF4.ALL COVID-19 VACCINEAPPOINTMENTS AT PUBLIX ARE FULL.MORE RESERVATION TIMES AREEXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE ONFRIDAY AFTER 7 A-M.AS A REMINDER...THE PHARMACYCANNOT BOOK THE APPOINTMENT SODO NOT CALL THEM.APPOINTMENTS ARE SCHEDULEDONLI