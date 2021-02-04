Tico Sports broadcasting Super Bowl in Spanish

AS EXCITEMENT BUILDSFOR SUPER BOWL SUNDAY--ONE LOCAL BROADCASTCOMPANY WANTS TO MAKESURE THE GAME ISACCESSIBLE TOEVERYONE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER SARAH PLAKESHOW US HOW TICOSPORTS IS NOWGATHERING AN AUDIENCEOF SPANISH SPEAKERS.The Chiefs have fans all overthe world..

Including a growingfan base of Spanish speakers.And a local broadcastcompany is bringing thosefans the excitement of theSuper Bowl - en espanol.It's all that energy we bringinto the broadcast, the way wecall the plays, the descriptionwe provide.ANOTACIOOOOOON!!So it's something we reallyenjoy and our audience enjoysas wellIf you've ever heard a soccergame in Spanish, take thatand times it by ten ---- And you'll get theexcitement of a football gamein Spanish, particularly theKansas City Chiefs.Tico Sports has broadcast theChiefs in Spanish for a fewyears, and now they're headedto Tampa Bay to call the SuperBowl for the second time.We have listeners in Mexico,listeners in Costa Rico,listeners in Spain, England.The fan base for the Latino,Hispanic community is big andthey want to listen to the gamein SpanishTico Sports has played a keyrole in helping the Chiefsconnect to their Spanish-speaking fans.

And since theirpartnership with the Chiefs,Tico has expanded to callinggames for the Ravens, theEagles, the Jaguars, theRaiders when they were still inOakland, and even collegegames.You can listen on a fewdifferent platforms, includingthe chiefs app and the radio.Tune in at 1030 AM RealCountry so they can have alittle tast of what is theKansasCity Chiefs en Espanol conTico Sports.Sarah Plake 41 action ne