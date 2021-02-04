Henderson Fire Department chief gets COVID-19 vaccine

More of the Las Vegas valley's frontline workers are getting their COVID-19 vaccine.
Henderson Fire Department Chief Scott Vivier spoke to 13 Action News after receiving his on Wednesday.
More of the Las Vegas valley's frontline workers are getting their COVID-19 vaccine.
Henderson Fire Department Chief Scott Vivier spoke to 13 Action News after receiving his on Wednesday.
HENDERSON FIRE DEPARTMENT'SCHIEF.....GOT A DOSE...THIS MORNING.....AS DID......E-M-S WORKERS AND CITYOFFICIALS.FIRE CHIEF.....SCOTT VIVIER SPOKE ABOUT.....HE AND HIS DEPARTMENT.....GETTING BOTH SHOTS."IT FEELS LIKE A GOOD STEP FORUS TO TAKE.I HAVE BEEN EXCITED FOR US TOBE ABLE TO HAVE VACCINES FORTHE MEN AND WOMEN OF OUR FIRSTRESPONDERS BECAUSE IT IS ONEMORE THING THAT WE CAN DO TOTURN THE TIDE ON THIS PANDEMICAND GET US BACK TO A SENSE OFNORMALCY."HE ADDED......THAT HE WAS ALSO HAPPY.....TO GET THE VACCINE.....BECAUSE IT WILL HELP HIM......TO CONTINUE HELPING....THE CITY OF HENDERSON.THIS WAS.....ROUND TWO OF MODERNAVACCINES....FOR "TIER ONE RECIPIENTS".NOW....LET'S T
More of the valley's frontline workers are getting their COVID-19 vaccines. Henderson's fire chief got a dose yesterday as well as..
Noon-2021-01-20