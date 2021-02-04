Watch: Sachin, Kohli lead way as top Indian cricketers tweet on farm protest

Former and current India cricketers have voiced their opinion on the ongoing farmers' stir.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and others tweeted on farmers' protest.

Sachin Tendulkar said 'external forces can be spectators but not participants’.

Virat Kohli called for staying united during the hours of disagreements.

Ajinkya Rahane wants everyone to stay united & then work towards resolving internal issues.

Rohit Sharma is confident that a solution will soon be found in the matter.

Ravi Shastri called it 'internal matter' and believed it can be 'resolved through dialogue’.

Anil Kumble said India is capable of taking its internal issues to amicable solutions.

Suresh Raina said that everything can be resolved through amicable and unbiased dialogue.

Reactions from the Indian cricket fraternity came after pop star Rihanna backed farm protest.

Meanwhile, MEA said the government has passed the farm laws 'after a full debate and discussion’.

MEA added that the government has also 'initiated a series of talks' to address the farmers' issues.

MEA also condemned celebs, who have drawn attention to farmers' protest on social media.

Farmers have been protesting on different Delhi borders since November 26 last year.