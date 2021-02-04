NFL Surprises Healthcare Workers With Tickets to a ‘Historical Super Bowl’

This year the Super Bowl event will be one like no other, and several of our healthcare heroes will be in the stands.
Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
[NFA] Super Bowl celebrations kicked off in Tampa, Florida, this week amid unprecedented circumstances, as locals prepared to cheer..
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell joined a web call with hospital workers to surprise them with tickets to Super Bowl LV.