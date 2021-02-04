Zendaya on new mature role in Malcom & Marie

Emmy-award winning actress Zendaya may be best known for her roles in Spider-Man and Euphoria, but her latest venture has seen her grow into a new mature role in Malcolm and Marie.

The film follows a couple hashing out built-up tensions as they attempt to decide the fate of their relationship.

The movie was filmed entirely in back and white and was directed by Sam Levinson, who wrote the script specifically with Zendaya and co-star John David Washington in mind.

Both actors, along with Levinson, serve as producers as well - a first for Zendaya.