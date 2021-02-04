Are The 'Bling Empire' Cast Members Really Friends?

We asked the cast of ‘Bling Empire’ about Kevin’s type (Kim), Kim’s type (Kevin?), who’s really behind the Anna/Christine drama, and who will have the best Season 2 storylines.

Like with every reality TV show, people want to know: Is Netflix’s ‘Bling Empire’ scripted or is it real?

So we sat down with Kevin Kreider, Kane Lim, Kim Lee, and Cherie Chan to test their friendships (like… does anyone remember Kevin’s actual birthday?), get some of the latest gossip on the Anna Shay and Christine Chiu drama and Season 2, watch Kevin and Kim flirt, and listen to Kane’s hot takes on everyone.