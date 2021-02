Clark County School District releases 235-page Hybrid Instruction Manual

KEEP EVERYONE SAFE..

.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER KELSEYMCFARLAND IS LIVE TO BREAK DOWNTHE DISTRICT'S LENGTHY HYBRIDLEARNING GUIDE.ACCORDING TO THE DISTRICT'STIMELINE-- PRE-K AND THIRDGRADE STAFF MEMBERS WILL BEHEADED BACK INTO SCHOOLS INLESS THAN THREE WEEKS..TO PREPARE FOR HYBRID LEARNINGSTARTING MARCH FIRST.THE RETURN TO THE CLASSROOM ISMANDATORY FOR SCHOOL STAFF--BUT THE DISTRICT WILL BEDETERMINING HOW MANY EMPLOYEESTHEY NEED ON SITE DEPENDING ONHOW MANY STUDENTS RETURN.VACCINES ARE VOLUNTARY FOR CCSDEMPLOYEES-- BUT THEY'LL UNDERGOMANDATORY RANDOM COVID-19TESTING EVERY MONTH, AND IFTHEY DO TEST POSITIVE-- THEY'LLBE REQUIRED TO QUARANTINE FOR14 DAYS.ANOTHER NEW DETAIL OUTLINED INTHE PLAN-- THE DISTRICT WILLCONTINUE TO PAY TEACHERS WHOARE QUARANTINED ONLY IFTHEY'RE ABLE TO CONTINUEWORKING FROM HOME-- OTHERWISETHEY'LL HAVE TO USE SICK LEAVE.AND, A TEACHER WHO REFUSES TOGET A COVID-19 TEST WILL BEREMOVED FROM SCHOOL..AND PLACED ON UNPAID LEAVEUNTIL RETURNING A NEGATIVE TESTRESULT.VICKI KREIDEL-- PRESIDENT OFTHE NATIONAL EDUCATIONASSOCIATION FOR SOUTHERN NEVADAFEARS MANY TEACHERS WILL NOTWANT TO RETURN."YES THIS IS DIFFICULTABSOLUTELY AND IT'S MOREDIFFICULT FOR SOME STUDENTSTHAN OTHER BUT IT'S GOING TO BEA LOT MORE DIFFICULT WHEN CADSLOSES 30 PERCENT OF ITSTEACHERS NOT JUST TO THEDISEASE PEOPLE ARE LEAVING."SMALL GROUPS OF STUDENTS INPRE-K THROUGH 3RD GRADE WILL BEBACK IN THE CLASSROOM BY MARCHFIRST.PARENTS SHOULD HAVE ALREADYCHOSEN WHICHGROUP THEIR STUDENT WILL BE APART OF.COHORT A WILL BE IN A CLASSROOMMONDAYS AND TUESDAYS..WITH DISTANCE LEARNINGWEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY COHORTB WILL LEARN ONLINE MONDAYTHROUGH WEDNESDAY AND GO TO THECLASSROOM THURSDAY ANDFRIDAY AND COHORT C WILLSTAY IN FULL TIME DISTANCEEDUCATION THAT GROUP IS FORFAMILIES UNCOMFORTABLE WITH THEIDEA OF FACE-TO- FACE LEARNING.PARENTS WILL BE ASKED TOPERFORM A "DAILY HEALTH CHECK"BEFORE YOUR CHILD GOES TOSCHOOL..AND THE CUSTODIAL STAFFWILL SANITIZE ALL STAFFEQUIPMENT TWICE DAILY.CCSD IS CALLING THIS PLAN AWORKING DOCUMENT WITH MORETHAN 230 PAGES.IF YOU'D LIKE TO LEARN MOREWE'LL HAVE A LINK FOR YOU ONOUR WEBISTE KTNV DOT COM.A NEW STUDY FINDS WEEKLY RAPIDCORONAVIRUS TESTING -CAN CUT INFECTIONS BY 50PERCENT IN