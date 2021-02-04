Hancock urges public to come forward for cancer treatment

Matt Hancock has urged the public to come forward if they fear they might have cancer.

During a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, the Health Secretary said "it's so important...that everybody who feels that they need to come forward because they fear that they might have a lump or a bump that might be a cancer - everyone should come forward".

Speaking on World Cancer Day, the Health Secretary said "significant progress" has been made cutting the backlog of patients created when cancer treatments were halted during the first coronavirus lockdown, adding "the NHS is open".

Report by Thomasl.

