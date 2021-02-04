Daily Dividend Report: ICE,APH,GLW,ROK,HSY

The first quarter cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2021.

Intercontinental Exchange, a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, announced board authorization of its first quarter 2021 dividend of $0.33 per share, up 10% from its previous $0.30 per share quarterly dividend in 2020.

Intercontinental Exchange, a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, announced board authorization of its first quarter 2021 dividend of $0.33 per share, up 10% from its previous $0.30 per share quarterly dividend in 2020.

The first quarter cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2021.

The ex-dividend date is March 16, 2021.

ICE expects the annual total dividend for 2021 to be $1.32 per share, for an aggregate payout of approximately $745 million, and the expected record and payable dates for the balance of the year are expected to be as noted below, subject to board authorization.

Amphenol announced today that its Board of Directors approved the first quarter 2021 dividend on its Common Stock in the amount of $.29 per share at its meeting held on February 3, 2021.

The Company will pay this first quarter 2021 dividend on April 14, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 23, 2021.

Corning's Board of Directors declared on Wednesday a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per common share, a 9% increase versus the company's previous quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22.

The 2021 first-quarter dividend will be payable on March 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on Feb.

26, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, following its regular quarterly review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable March 10, 2021 to shareowners of record at the close of business on February 16, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Hershey today announced quarterly dividends of $0.804 on the Common Stock and $0.731 on the Class B Common Stock.

The dividends are payable March 15, 2021, to stockholders of record February 19, 2021.

It is the 365th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 146th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.