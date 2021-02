President Kovind arrives in Bengaluru on 4-day visit to Karnataka, AP

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Bengaluru on February 04.

Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa received President Kovind upon his arrival in the state.

The President is visiting Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh from Feb 4-7.

During his visit, he will also address the valedictory function of the Aero India 2021 on Feb 5.