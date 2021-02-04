Celebrity Super Bowl LV Commercials

For some, Super Bowl LV is about two of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL.
For others, it's about the halftime show and epic commercials.
ET Canada breaks down some of the celebrity commercial cameos to look out for on Super Bowl Sunday.
Local sports broadcasters Jim Reynolds & Darrell Patterson weigh in on their Super Bowl analysis. Pt.1