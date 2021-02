Snow moves out, cold moves in

WHIPPING OUT.IT'S AMAZING HOW FAST THIS ISMOVING AND CHANGING.WE TALKED ABOUT IT AT THE TOP OFTHE SHOW.ADRIAN YOU CAN DO SHOVELING.MOST LENAWEE COUNTY DONE WITHTHE SNOW, WESTERN SECTIONS OFWASHTENAW COUNTY, OUT HERE BYCHELSEA WRAPPING UP.THERE MIGHT BE A SHOWER OR TWOAT THE FRONT SHALL BUT REALLYTHE BULK OF THE SNOW IS GOINGTHROUGH.IF YOU WATCH CLOSELY AROUNDDETROIT, SOME DOWNRIVERCOMMUNITIES LITTLE BIT OF SLEETCOMING THROUGH THERE.MOST OF THIS IS STILL SNOW.I WOULD TELL YOU THAT THROUGHTHE NORTHERN SUBURBS, ESPECIALLYMACOMB COUNTY, ANOTHER HALFINCH, MAYBE ANOTHER INCH, BUTIT'S WRAPPING UP FAST.SOUTHWEST OF DETROIT AS IT PULLSALONG.THE TOTALS WILL AND UP AROUNDTHREE TO FOUR.I TOLD 2000 TO THREE EARLIER.IT JUST CAME DOWN LIKE CRAZY.A LOT OF SPOTS DURING THEEVENING HOURS.SO REALLY PILED UP FAST.VERY LIMITED CHANCES OF RAIN TOCOME THROUGH HERE.BUT REFREEZE IS VERY LIKELY ASTEMPERATURES DROP.WE'RE STILL SITTING AT 33 INDETROIT.RIGHT AT THE FREEZING MARK INPORT HURON, METRO, OUT TO THEWEST.HOWELL KNOW TO THAT 33.THESE NUMBERS WILL STAY HERE FORA WHILE BUT ABOUT 4:00, YOU'REGOING TO HEAR THE WIND HOWLINGON THE WINDOWS AND THETEMPERATURES ARE GOING TO COMEDOWN.WIND CHILLS 10 DEGREES COLDER.THIS IS THE TESTIMONY ON TOP.THIS IS 3:00 IN THE MORNING,5:00 IN THE MORNING.AROUND 4:00 THE FRONT COMESTHROUGH.TEMPERATURE GOES FROM 33 TO 19.WIND CHILL FROM 21 TO TWO.THAT'S A PRETTY STRONG COLDFRONT COMING THROUGH TONIGHT.WINDS COULD GUST OVERNIGHT TO40, MAYBE 45.HERE IS 4:00 IN THE MORNING,FRONT IS COMING THROUGH.THROUGH THE DAY ON FRIDAY, IT'SGOING TO BE THE COLD AND THEWIND THAT YOU REMEMBER.STILL GOT A FLOODING CONCERN ONTHE ST.

CLAIR RIVER BECAUSE THEICE JAMS AT LEAST THROUGH NOONFRIDAY.I WOULD GUESS THIS IS GOING TOBE A PROBLEM ALL THE WAY THROUGHTHE WEEKEND AS WE GET COLD FASTAND THE ICE BECOMES MORE ANDMORE LOCKED IN.SORRY ABOUT THAT.19 FOR MORNING TEMPERATURE,AROUND THE RUSH HOUR.19 FOR EVENING TEMPERATUREAROUND THE RUSH HOUR.THERE IS VERY LITTLE CHANGE,LOOK AT THE WINDS.25 TO 40.SOME GUSTS TO 45.SO THERE IS A LOT OF WIND CHILLTHERE.COUPLE DEGREES EITHER SIDE OFZERO ALL DAY TOMORROW FROM THEMORNING RUSH THROUGH THE EVENINGRUSH AND GETS COLDER AFTER THAT.SATURDAY, SUNDAY IN THE UPPERTEENS.SUNDAY MORNING SINGLE DIGIT,MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY,THURSDAY MORNING SINGLE DIGITS.MIGHT BE A COUPLE SPOTS IN THE20s.IT'S HARD BECAUSE THIS IS 7-DAYFORECAST, BUT SATURDAY NIGHTTHERE COULD BE A LITTLE SNOW.THE SNOW COULD GET STARTEDMONDAY BUT MONDAY NIGHT THERECOULD BE AT LEAST A FEW INCHESWITH THE NEXT ONE COMINGTHROUGH.SO ALL OF THE SUDDEN IT'S LIK