Mike Johnson pulling for former coach

Former Temple Owl Mike Johnson is pulling for his former college coach, Bruce Arians in the Super Bowl this week.

MEANS JUST ONE THING ---O,NOT THAT FRIDAY IS TOMORROW--- SUPER BOWL SUNDAY ISGETTING CLOSER AND CLOSER.

ANDIF YOU'RE NEITHER A CHIEFSANNOR A BUCS FAN, THE BIGQUESTION GOING INTO SUPERSUNDAY IS ARGUABLY "WHO SHOULDI PULL FOR?"FOR MIKE JOHNSON, THATQUESTION IS AN EASY ONE TOANSWER.

THE FORMER PAHOKEEBLUE DEVIL AND CURRENT OWNEROF SOUTHERN SPICE AND MAJESTICASH LOUNGE IN WEST PALM BEACHPLAYED FOR TAMPA BAYBUCCANEERS HEAD COACH BRUCEARIANS DURING HIS TIME ATTEMPLE UNIVERSITY.

THE PAIRHAS STAYED IN TOUCH THROUGHOUTTHE YEARS AND JOHNSON EVENVISITED TAMPA TO TOUR THEFACILITY.

BUT ARIANS IS JUSTONE FORMER TEMPLE OWL ON THEBUCS STAFF.

DEFENSIVECOORDINATOR TODD BOWLES WAS ATEAMMATE OF JOHNSON'S ATTEMPLE.

AS YOU CAN IMAGINE,JOHNSON IS PUMPED FOR HISADOPTED TEAM.MIKE JOHNSONÃVERY EXCITEDFOR HIM, HIS FAMILY, HIS WIFEAND THE WHOLE TEMPLEORGANIZATION THAT ARE NOW BUCSNOW.

JUST VERY, VERY EXCITED.ALL THE ALUMNI BACK IN PHILLY,WE GO BACK IN APRIL, SO ITWILL BE NICE SEEING EVERYBODYAFTER THE SUPER BOWL WIN.JOHNSON AND SOME OF HIS FORMERTEMPLE TEAMMATES WILL BEHOSTING A WATCH PARTY ONSUNDAY FOR THE BIG