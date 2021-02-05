Comets excited for return to action on eve of regular season

The Utica Comets open up the 2020-21 regular season against the Rochester Americans on the road, Friday night.

The 2020-2021 regular season.

It's been a question mark for months if the a-h-l would be playing this year - but the day is nearly here joining us live in the studio to discuss team's emotions ahead of opening night - sports director spencer davidson.

10 months and 24 days - 330 days - 7,944 hours.

Howevr you want to break it down - that's the last time the utica comets saw regular season game action.

On the 331st day - that streak will end.

The comets skated in one more practice at the adirondack bank center this morning - before the team opens up the season in rochester against the americans tomorrow.

After getting one preseason game in this past weekend - the boys seem like they're chomping at the bit to get back out there for real.

Spirits were high today in anticipation - and you can tell the players and coaches are more than ready to get underway.

Trent cull: we are excited, i am excited, there are excited.

From my side there is always a linger in the back of your head that i hope we can get this done, i hope we can get this off.

Because like i said here before, every game is a huge achievement right now.

As we see what's happening in the nhl with all the restrictions and their protocols which are probably a higher intensity than ours so whenever we can get a game off it's a great thing.

What that encompasses is to hockey teams, to staffs, buildings, referees, linesman and arena staff, it's amazing what that turns out to be so that's why i said i'm excited to play i hope we can get the game off and then i will be focused on the next game and i hope we can get the next game off.

Jonah gadjovich: just excitement we got a little taste of action there the other day in the exhibition game and i think it was good to get the rust out and kind of get a feel for all the other guys but it was nice we are all looking forward to tomorrow and the start of the season the comets begin a 32-game slate tomorrow night in rochester before heading to syracuse on saturday to play the crunch.

They will play both teams 14 times each this season.

The home opener is on february 17th with the comets hosting the crunch.

Not sure who's more excited - the players - the coaches - or myself.

