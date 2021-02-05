Driver intentionally rams two police patrol vehicles. (@WichitaPolice/Newsflash)

This is the moment a 16-year-old carjacker rams his stolen vehicle into police cars during a chase, injuring two officers.The incident took place in the city of Wichita in Sedgwick County in the US state of Kansas at around 3.30am on 2nd February.Officers from the Wichita Police Department were dispatched to the location after receiving a call reporting several suspects in a red Dodge Durango and a white Chevy Silverado.The group was checking the door handles of parked cars and entering unlocked vehicles.(@WichitaPolice/Newsflash)