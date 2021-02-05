Jackie Weaver: Angry Parish Council Meeting Goes Viral

A town council meeting which descended into chaos - with councillors trading insults and ultimately getting booted off the Zoom call - has become an unlikely internet sensation.

After clips of the Handforth Parish Council meeting were uploaded to Twitter, it was soon shared thousands of times.

The name of one of the meeting's participants, Jackie Weaver, became a trending item on Twitter.

Report by Avagninag.

