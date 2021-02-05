Kashmir to get back 4G in 10 days, says Ravinder Raina | Oneindia News

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina on Friday said full internet services will be restored in the union teritory in 10 days; The agriculture Minister today said in parliament that the protests over farm laws were limited to only "one state" adding that the farmers were being "instigated”; A countrywide road blockade or ‘chakka jam’ has been called by the protesting farmers on Saturday, February 6, in support of their demand to repeal three new farm laws.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

