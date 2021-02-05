How to Enjoy Valentine's Day Without Ruining Your Diet

Valentine's Day is right around the corner.

Many people are hoping to stick to their diets and New Year's resolutions ... ... during the traditionally unhealthy holiday.

Here are some healthy options for some typically unhealthy foods.

Chocolate.

There are plenty of sugar-free dark chocolates that work for keto dieters, vegans and diabetics.

Cupcakes.

A range of vegan and gluten-free cupcakes are now available.

Cookies.

Vegan and gluten-free cookies are also becoming a popular trend.

Chocolate-Dipped Fruit.

Fruit dipped in dark chocolate is an option for paleo and keto dieters.

Meat and Nuts.

A variety of meat and nuts are approved for the keto and paleo diet