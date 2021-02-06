Farmer chakka jam: Ambulance reached protest site; watch what happened next

During a 'chakka jam', or large-scale road closure, called by protesting farmers, an ambulance reached the demonstration site in Haryana's Palwal.

The protestors cleared a path for the ambulance, allowing it easy passage.

Meanwhile, on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway, a large gathering sat in neat rows during the 'chakka jam', as 'langar' or food was distributed.

Meanwhile, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police spelled out the steps they took to prevent untoward incidents as seen on January 26 when protesting farmers took out a tractor rally in the national capital which turned violent.

