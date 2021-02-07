Mass Covid testing to be expanded to businesses with more than 50 staff

Regular rapid-result coronavirus testing is to be made available more widely to employees who are continuing to travel to work during the lockdown, the Government has announced.Officials said the move is part of efforts to “normalise” testing in the workplace and ensure the safety of those who cannot work from home by identifying asymptomatic carriers of Covid-19.Ministers will expand the programme by offering access to lateral flow tests, which can produce results in less than 30 minutes, to businesses with more than 50 employees.Only firms employing 250-plus staff previously qualified for the rapid testing regime.