Daily politics briefing: February 7

A look at the key figures and dates in the world of politics on February 7 as lateral flow tests are to be offered to businesses with more than 50 employees.Only firms employing 250-plus staff previously qualified for the rapid testing regime.Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “To save lives and protect the NHS, we have again asked for everyone to work from home.“But we know that for some this is not possible, which is why the workplace rapid testing programme is so important.“Employers should regularly test their staff, and this drive across Government to raise awareness and encourage more businesses to introduce rapid testing for employees is incredibly important.“When you consider that around one in three people have the virus without symptoms and could potentially infect people without even knowing it, it becomes clear why focusing testing on those without symptoms is so essential.“We are already working with many employers to scale up workforce testing, spanning the food industry, retail sector, transport network, and across the public sector too.“I strongly urge businesses and employees across the country to take up this offer of rapid testing to help stop this virus spreading further.”