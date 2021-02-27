Daily politics briefing: February 27

A look at the key figures and dates in the world of politics on February 27 as the national chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales said the move to continue the rollout of coronavirus vaccines in age order, rather than prioritising the frontline professions was a “deep and damaging betrayal” of police officers, which “will not be forgotten”.
