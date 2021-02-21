Daily politics briefing: February 21

A look at the key figures and dates in the world of politics on February 21, after Boris Johnson pledged to offer all adults in the UK a coronavirus vaccine by the end of July.A look at the key figures and dates in the world of politics on February 21, after Boris Johnson pledged to offer all adults in the UK a coronavirus vaccine by the end of July.
Daily politics briefing: February 20
PA - Press Association STUDIO
A look at the key figures and dates in the world of politics on February 20, after the Government announces plans to allow more..