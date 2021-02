COVID-19 vaccine rollout

LEADERS AND PEOPLE WHO SAY THEY*NEED THAT SHELTER.HAPPENING NOW....THE UNITEDSTATES MAY BE TURNING THE CORNERIN ITS FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19.THANKS FOR BEING WITH US FOR FOX4 NEWS AT 10...I’M SHARIARMSTRONG.HEALTH EXPERTS SAY WE MAY SOONSEE A SLIGHT DECLINE IN THEDEATH RATE.FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT ALEXHOGAN REPORTS.0-:150:21 - 0:311:26 -1:34THE UNITED STATES MAY SOONSTART MAKING SOME PROGRESS INTHE BATTLE AGAINST THECORONAVIRUS.THE C-D-C SAYS DEATHS FROMCOVID-19 MAY START DROPPING ABIT BEGINNING NEXT WEEK.ACCORDING TO THE AGENCY,COVID-19 CASES ANDHOSPITALIZATIONS ARE NOT RISINGAS DRAMATICALLY AS THEY HADBEEN...AND THAT’S BECAUSE THE HOLIDAYSARE NOW BEHIND US.WALENSKY says: "I anticipate asour hospitalizations startcoming down - and they have be- that somewhere next week,perhaps the week after, we willstart seeing deaths come down."MORE THAN 26 MILLION AMERICANSHAVE ALREADY HAD THE VIRUS.IT’S TAKEN THE LIVES OF MORETHAN 459 THOUSAND PEOPLEDOMESTICALLY.THE RUSH TO ADMINISTER VACCINESMET WITH MORE CONCERN OVER THESPREAD OF MORE HIGHLYTRANSMISSIBLE VARIANTS OF THEVIRUS.NATIONWIDE... MINORITIES ARESIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVACCINATED.... ANDDISPROPORTIONATELY HARDER HIT BYCOVID-19.NEW YORK CITY TURNING YANKEESTADIUM IN THE BRONX INTO AMEGA-CENTER FOR COVIDVACCINATIONS.OF THE CITY’S BOROUGH , THEBRONX HAS THE HIGHEST PERCENTAGEOF POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES.THIS MASSIVE VACCINATION CENTERIS HOPING TO ADDRESS THE GROWINGDISPARITY BETWEEN WHO HAS ACCESSTO THE VACCINE.APPOINTMENTS FOR THE SHOTS CANONLY BE MADE ONLINE.THERE ARE 15 THOUSAND SLOTSAVAILABLE EACH WEEK.THE NEXT AVAILABLE ONES ARE NOTUNTIL NEXT WEEKEND.GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO IS URGINGRESIDENTS TO MAKE ANAPPOINTMENT, AND ADDRESSING THEUNCERTAINTY AROUND THE VACCINEITSELF.CUOMO says: "They’re skeptical,they’re cynical about thevaccine, and they’re not willingto take it."THANKS ALEX.WE WANT TO GIVE YOU A SNAPSHOTTONIGHT OF JUST WHERE WE AREWITH VACCINATIONS.RIGHT NOW...MORE THAN128-MILLION DOSES OF THE VACCINEHAVE BEEN ADMINISTERED ACROSSTHE WORLD.IN THE U-S, MORE THAN 40-MILLIONDOSES HAVE BEEN GIVE.

THAT'S ACCORDING TO BLOOMBERG. IN THE LAST WEEK....AN AVERAGE OF 1.4 MILLION DOSES PER DAY WERE DISTRIBUTED. IN OUR STATE, 9-PERCENT OF THE POPULATION HAS GOTTEN THE FIRST SHOT.