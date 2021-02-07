Web Extra: Health Care Hero's First-Ever Flight Is On Patriots Plane To Super Bowl

Dionne Hamilton works in housekeeping at Berkshire Medical Center.
She had never been on a plane until Sunday when she got to fly to the Super Bowl with 75 others on the Patriots team jet.
She was very nervous.
Dionne Hamilton works in housekeeping at Berkshire Medical Center.
She had never been on a plane until Sunday when she got to fly to the Super Bowl with 75 others on the Patriots team jet.
She was very nervous.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall in Florida Sunday he wanted to bring even more health..
WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall and photographer Chris Gobeille were on the Patriots plane Sunday with the health care heroes who..