Herd immunity by summer ‘difficult’: Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that it will be difficult for the United States to reach herd immunity by the end of this summer.

Herd immunity is reached when a large portion of the population has developed immunity to the virus.

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said 75% of Americans have to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

In an interview with CBS aired on Super Bowl Sunday, Biden acknowledged that, quote, "The idea that this can be done and we can get to herd immunity much before the end of this summer is very difficult." As of Sunday morning the Centers for Disease Control said U.S. has administered just over 41 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed just over 59 million doses.

According to a Reuters tally, the United States reached 27 million coronavirus cases on Sunday, with 462,564 recorded deaths.