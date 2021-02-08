9 year old girl pepper sprayed and handcuffed

Officer: “You're acting like a child.“Girl: “I am a child!“A 9 year old girl was handcuffed and pepper sprayed by police in Rochester, New York.
The shocking event has caused nation-wide outrage.
Officer: “You're acting like a child.“Girl: “I am a child!“A 9 year old girl was handcuffed and pepper sprayed by police in Rochester, New York.
The shocking event has caused nation-wide outrage.
A nine-year-old black girl pepper sprayed by police begged "please don't do this to me" and "it's burning my eyes" as she waited..
Documentary music films about the careers of singer-songwriter Charli XCX and late rock legend Tom Petty will headline this..