NY police suspended for pepper-spraying young girl

The mayor of Rochester, New York, ordered the immediate suspension on Monday of city police officers involved in the pepper-spraying of a 9-year-old girl while she was handcuffed, an incident caught on police body-camera video.
Gloria Tso reports.
Body cam footage shows Rochester, NY police officers restraining a distraught 9-year-old girl, who was handcuffed and later sprayed..
