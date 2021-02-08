Are They Real?! You Won't Believe The Work Of This Amazing 3D Artist

These stunning 3D pictures are the work of talented artist Carlos Alberto GH.
Using the clever technique of anamorphic painting, his 2D paintings appear to come to three-dimensional life if viewed from a certain angle.
Based in Guadalajara, Mexico, CarlosAlberto’s work has appeared around the world in locations such as Germany, Florida, and Denmark.
They include a whale in a street, a giant crab, and a huge parrot flying through a wall.
He explains: “the subjects I represents is on surrealistic scenes with nature, animals, and people, using bright colours and deep contrast.
I can work out and indoors.”