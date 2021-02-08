Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale in Houston bets nearly $3.5M on the Buccs

The Buccs' win paved way for one of the biggest Super Bowl bets in history.
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale in Houston bet nearly $3.5M on the Buccs.
Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has placed a $3.46 million bet on the underdog Buccaneers at +3.5..
