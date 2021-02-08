Dragon Rider Movie - First Look - The Journey

Dragon Rider Movie - First Look - The Journey - Take a sneak-peek at the adventure that lies in store for Firedrake, Sorrel and Ben in new Sky Cinema animated film Dragon Rider.

- Plot synopsis: This Sky Original tells the story of Firedrake (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), who wants to show the older generation he is a real dragon, not the naïve fledgling they see him as.

When he discovers that humans are about to destroy the forest where the dragons reside, he sets off on a daring crusade with his best friend Sorrel (Felicity Jones) in search for a mythical safe haven hidden in the Himalayas where dragons can live in peace.

On their quest, they encounter Ben (Freddie Highmore), an orphan, who they mistake for a dragon rider destined to help them on their voyage.

The unlikely trio must learn to work together, despite their differences, as dragon-eating villain Nettlebrand (Patrick Stewart) is hot on their tails to fulfil his own quest: to track and destroy every dragon.