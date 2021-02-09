Tri-State Educators Pressure Gov. Holcomb for Access to COVID-19 Vaccine

Holcomb on Monday asking him to prioritize school staff and educators in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Down on letter they sent to tonight-- local teachers are saying they feel "betrayed"-- and are calling on indiana state leaders--to make a change.

They say- -it's time for a new plan that prioritizes educators for vaccinations.

44news reporter erran huber shares tonight- -where their frustrations are coming from.

Teachers associations from vanderburgh, gibson, pike, and posey counties are sending a joint letter up to indianapolis-- saying governor holcomb and the state health commissioner need to take school staff into consideration-- and get them vaccinated against covid-19.

They point out that indiana's neighboring states are now vaccinating school employees or have plans to do so by the end of the month.

The letter goes on to say-- they believe teachers should be among the essential personnel--like those in healthcare or first responders--in phase 1b- they also fear-- changes to school classroom quarantine and contact tracing rules put them at greater risk.

"it's something that's creating a whole lot of stress among teachers.

It would go a long way to saying we appreciate the work that teachers have done in indiana if we could get the vaccine."

Teachers association members say-- they've been deemed essential workers--so they want to be seen as such when it comes to the vaccine scheduling.

They also share that as the national conversation shifts toward more and more in- person learning-- they want to make sure they have as much protection from the virus as possible.

Eh 44news the