Pakistan SC commission finds 'most Hindu worshipping places in poor condition'| Oneindia News

The Hindu worshipping sites in Pakistan have been long neglected and are now under decay.

Slamming the Evacuee Trust Property Board in Pakistan, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has held the body responsible for the poor conditions and neglect that Hindu worshipping places in the country have suffered over the years.

The report, prepared by a one-man commission, was submitted to the Supreme Court on February 5.

It presented a dismal picture of the Hindu community's most revered sites in the country.

#HinduSitesInPakistan #PakistanSC #Pakistan