‘Would You Like To Have S3X With Me?’ Turning Tinder Nightmares In To Song

Becky CJ has garnered more than five million plays for her video ‘Would You Like To Have S3X With Me?’ a post from Tinder Nightmares she turned it into a ballad.

The singer/songwriter has over 60,000 followers on Tik Tok from turning unlikely songs into piano ballads and posting original pieces.