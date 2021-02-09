Farm laws not religious scripture that changes can't be made: Farooq Abdullah in LS

Speaking on farmers' agitation, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament, Farooq Abdullah on February 09 said that farm laws are not a religious scripture that changes can't be made, why government don't talk to them?

"It's not a religious scripture that changes can't be made.

If they (farmers) want it to be repealed, why can't you talk to them?

I request that let's not stand on prestige.

It's our nation.

We belong to this nation, let's respect everybody in the nation," said Abdullah.