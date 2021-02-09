VFX Artist Answers Movie & TV VFX Questions From Twitter

Todd Vaziri, one of the most accomplished visual effects artists working today, uses the power of Twitter to answer some of the internet's burning questions about visual effects.

What movies have some of the best VFX ever?

Why does The Mandalorian look so good?

How come Jurassic Park still holds its own today?

Todd Vaziri is a Visual Effects Artist whose work includes: Black Widow, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Thor: Ragnarök, Rogue One, Captain America: Winter Soldier, The Avengers, Star Trek, and Transformers.

