A Guide to Choosing Beer for Your St. Patrick's Day Dinner

Other than Guinness, Ireland's mostfamous beer export, which beers arebest to toast with on St.

Patrick's Day?.Perhaps the most well-known St.

Patrick'sDay dish in the U.S., corned beef andcabbage pairs well with Irish lager.Since Shepherd's Pie is rich andcomforting, a red ale's smoothintensity is a perfect complement.Irish lamb stew pairs well withbrown ale, especially if you've usedthe ale in place of wine in the recipe.Rich, umami-packed Irish cheddar cheesesare balanced nicely by the sharpness of IPA.Lastly, chocolate stout cake pairs wellwith — you guessed it!

— stout, suchas Guinness or O'Hara's Irish Stout