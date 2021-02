STEPPING UP WITH POWER AND TECH THE 2021 HONDA ACCORD HYBRID

Bumper2Bumpertv see this as a bridge to future alternative powered vehicles.

An example is the effort and energy the brand put into the 2021 version of the Accord Hybrid.

While some carmakers are shying away from sedans, Honda is going the opposite way with the Accord.

LIKE OTHER AUTOMAKERS HONDA IS USING HYBRID DRIVE TRAINS AS A TRANSITIONAL TECHNOLOGY THESE DAYS.

SO HOW DOES THE COMPANY MAKE THE GAS ELECTRIC PLATFORMS BETTER, MORE FUEL EFFICIENT AND APPEALING?

FOR HONDA THE ANSWER IN THE MID SIZE SEDAN SEGMENT IS TO MAKE THE ACCORD HYBRID MORE POWERFUL WHILE MAINTAINING STRONG MILEAGE ECONOMY NUMBERS.

THE 2021 VERSION MATCHES THE PROVEN 1.5 LITER FOUR CYLINDER ENGINE WITH TWO VERY EFFICIENT ELECTRIC MOTORS THAT CAN BE ASSEMBLED WITHOUT USING RARE EARTH MATERIALS.

THE RESULT IS A COMBINED OUTPUT OF 212 HORSEPOWER AND232 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

THAT’S A LOT OF PERFORMANCE FROM A HYBRID WHICH TRADITIONALLY BEEN CONSIDERED GREEN BUT UNEXCITING.THE ACCORD CONTINUES TO USE A CVT TRANSAXLE SYSTEM FOR SMOOTH PERFORMANCE AND IT HANDLES SHIFT DIFFERING POWER SOURCES SEAMLESSLY.THE 2021 MODEL ALSO GETS SOME TECHNOLOGY UPGRADES WHICH MOVE IT CLOSER TO THE PREMIUM SEGMENT.

FOR EXAMPLE, IN THE REALM OF CONNECTIVITY ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CAR PLAY ARE PART OF THE PACKAGE ON THE EX AND HIGHER TRIM LEVELS.

NOW THE APPLE SYSTEM CONNECTS TO A DEVICE WIRELESSLY, WHICH CAN PREVENT A TANGLE OF CORDS IN AWKWARD POSITIONS.

REAR SEAT PASSENGERS ARE NOW ABLE TO RECHARGE THEIR PHONES AND TABLETS THANKS TO ADDITIONAL USB PORTS FOR THE SECOND ROW.

WE ALSO LIKE THAT A REAR PASSENGER REMINDER SYSTEM IS STANDARD EQUIPMENT ON THE ACCORD.

VISUALLY HE UPPER TRIM LEVELS GET STYLING UPGRADES IN THE LIGHTING SYSTEMS WITH LED LAMPS..

THESE SERVE A DUAL PURPOSE OF ENHANCING THE LOOK AND DELIVERING BETTER ROADWAY ILLUMINATION AT NIGHT.

THE DRIVER HOWEVER GETS THE ROYAL TREATMENT WITH 12 WAY POWER SEAT CONTROLS AND POSITION MEMORY FOR THAT JUST RIGHT HANDLING EXPERIENCE.

IN THE TOP OF THE LINE TOURING EDITION ALL OF THE FEATURES FROM THE ENGINEERING TEAM ARE THROWN INTO THE MIX.

ONE WE FEEL IS IMPORTANT IS A RADAR ASSISTED LOW SPEED BRAKING CONTROL, CONSIDERING HOW MANY ACCIDENTS OCCUR IN HEAVY TRAFFIC IT CAN COME IN HANDY.

HONDA LIKE OTHER IMPORT NAMEPLATE CONTINUES TO OFFER SEDANS DESPITE THE TREND TOWARD TRUCKS AND SUV’S.

BUT INSTEAD OF LETTING DEVELOPMENT STAGNATE IT IS CHOOSING TO FIND WAYS TO UPGRADE THEIR DRIVE SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY TO BE READY IF THE TREND SWINGS BACK TO PASSENGER CARS AGAIN.

I’M GREG MORRISON