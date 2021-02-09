Skip to main content
New study suggests previous COVID infections may not protect from new variants

New evidence suggests a previous COVID infection may not protect you against new variants.

During a small study in South Africa scientists found new infections with a mutation in 2% of people who recovered from an earlier version of the virus.

