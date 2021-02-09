Michelle Obama Announces Children’s Cooking Show, ‘Waffles + Mochi’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is set to launch and star in her own children’s show on Netflix, ‘Waffles + Mochi.’.

She revealed the “big news” in a post to Instagram on Tuesday, saying the “adventures” will begin on March 16.

Allow me to introduce two new friends of mine: Their names are Waffles and Mochi, Michelle Obama, via Instagram.

The children’s cooking show will revolve around Waffles and Mochi as they explore “good food.” .

Obama will appear on the show as a supermarket owner that helps the pair on their “global ingredient missions.”.

Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, .., Netflix, via statement.

... cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities, Netflix, via statement.

The show’s theme ties into Obama’s health campaign, “Let’s Move!,” which is aimed at curbing childhood obesity.

According to Obama, ‘Waffles + Mochi’ will be working with the Partnership for a Healthier America to provide families in need with “fresh ingredients.”