Through Ernesto's Eyes movie (2019) - Jorge Bolani, Jorge D'Elía, Gabriela Poester

Through Ernesto's Eyes movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Ernesto, a seventy-eight-year-old Uruguayan photographer living in Brazil, faces the limitations of old age, such as loneliness and growing blindness, which he thinks he can disguise.

When Ernesto became a widower, he learned that aging is about filling the silences with a spinning record, with the calls from his son who lives far away, with the bank errands to withdraw his pension, with his neighbor Javier's flying visits, with the wait for a new letter from Lucía.

However, Bia, a careless dog carer, storms into his life and upsets his methodical daily life.

And Ernesto realizes that aging can be about rejuvenating with the intense company of a girl who is not even thirty years old.

And that life and love are possible even for those who are almost eighty.

Director: Ana Luiza Azevedo Writers: Ana Luiza Azevedo, Jorge Furtado Stars: Jorge Bolani, Jorge D'Elía, Gabriela Poester