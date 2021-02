Audi's RS e-tron GT is super-fast on the road and at the charger

Audi's two new e-tron GT models, the RS e-tron GT and the e-tron GT quattro boast some serious power, with up to 637HP and 612 lb-ft of torque, and a 93.4kWh battery that should get you about 230 miles of range.

Impressively, at a DC fast charger, you should get about 62 miles of range in just five minutes of charging, or get to 80% of full charge in just over 20 minutes.