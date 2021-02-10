1 Dead, 4 Hurt In Buffalo Clinic Shooting
1 Dead, 4 Hurt In Buffalo Clinic Shooting

A 67-year-old man is in custody after a deadly shooting Tuesday morning at Buffalo’s Allina Health clinic.

David Schuman, Erin Hassanzadeh and Jennifer Mayerle report (7:09).WCCO 4 News At 10 - February 9, 2021