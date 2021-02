Kangana compares herself to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot, get trolled on Twitter| Oneindia News

Controversy queen Kangana Ranaut has once again made a comment that has raised eyebrows.

Kangana stirred up a storm on Twitter when she compared herself to Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep and Wonder Woman-star Gal Gadot and even went on to say that she's better than actor Tom Cruise.

Netizens did not take to the self-praise kindly, calling Kangana arrogant for comparing herself to the Hollywood actresses.

